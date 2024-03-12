Devoleena Drops First Look Of 'Bengal 1947': Blend Of History And Romance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Tuesday unveiled the motion poster of her upcoming period drama 'Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story', which is set against the backdrop of historical partition.

The film promises a blend of period drama and romance, and delves into the intricacies of a unique love story, brought to life by writer-director Akashaditya Lama.

Devoleena, who is known for participating in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', took to Instagram and shared the first look of the movie.

The motion poster reads as: "Amidst the turmoil and chaos of a nation's partition, witness the epic love story."

The post is captioned: "PARTITION DRAMA 'BENGAL 1947' FIRST LOOK OUT NOW... 29 MARCH RELEASE in cinemas... #Bengal1947 explores the partition of India in 1947, focusing specifically on the impact on Bengal."

"Directed by #AkashadityaLama Produced by COMFED Productions led by the two-time National Award-Winning director #SatishPande, who started his career as a DOP for the iconic soap opera 'Hum Log' along with #RishabhPande, Akashaditya Lama...the film stars #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #SohailaKapur #OmkarDasManikpuri #AdityaLakhia #AnkurArman...Releasing in cinemas via #PlatoonDistribution," the post added.

Director Akashaditya, known for his work on 'Nani Teri Morni Ko' and 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' said: "I am deeply inspired by the work of two great men India has ever produced -- author Sharad Chandra Chattopadhyay and Dr BR Ambedkar. It might sound surprising to some, but those familiar with their work will recognise their influence in 'Bengali 1947'."

Lama further stated: "India has an unbroken philosophical lineage for more than seven thousand years, which is highly inclusive. Unfortunately, the common people of the country are not aware of it. I have attempted to convey the Indian perspective on love and politics in an entertaining cinematic way."

Two-time National Award winner and producer Satish Pande said: "This film is based on one of the director's plays named 'Shabri Ka Mohan'."

He further added: "While stories from Punjab during the partition have been explored, this narrative focuses on Bengal, a region hardly touched by mainstream Hindi filmmakers. We are telling a love story from the past with the potential to influence our present. It will definitely make an impact if we succeed in bringing people to the cinema halls."

Apart from Devoleena, the film stars Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Ankur Armam, Surabhi Srivastava, Falaq Rahi, Vikram TDR and Atul Gangwar.

The musical score is composed by Abhishek Ray.

The film is slated to release on March 29 in cinemas.