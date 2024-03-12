US Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Report 2024 Size, Demand, Trends And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ US Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Report by Production (Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis, and Others), Storage (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), Delivery (Transportation, Refinery, Power Generation, Hydrogen Refueling Stations), and Region 2024-2032 “, The US hydrogen infrastructure market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during

2024-2032.



Hydrogen infrastructure refers to the network of facilities, equipment, and systems necessary for the distribution, production, storage, and utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. It serves as the backbone for the wider adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source and contains various elements, such as electrolyzes, pipelines, storage tanks, and refueling stations. It creates new job opportunities in the manufacturing, construction, installation, operation, and maintenance of hydrogen production, storage, and distribution systems. It can provide resilient and decentralized energy solutions to natural disasters or grid disruptions. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions while combating climate change and improving air quality.

US Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing focus of individuals on sustainability and clean energy represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the US. In addition, governing agencies in the country are undertaking initiatives, such as the Hydrogen Infrastructure Act, investment tax credits, grants, and research funding, which is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing renewable energy capacity is catalyzing the demand for hydrogen infrastructure as it facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources into the power system by providing storage and sector coupling solutions. In line with this, the growing industrial infrastructure, such as refining, chemicals, steel, and manufacturing, seeking low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels for process heating and feedstock, is positively influencing the market in the country. Additionally, the rising employment of hydrogen infrastructure in enhancing energy security and resilience by diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on imported fuels is impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, ongoing advancements in hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and utilization technologies are improving efficiency and enhancing the viability of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, thereby facilitating the market growth in the country. Furthermore, rising partnerships between industry, research institutions, and stakeholders are fostering the development and deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, which is propelling the growth of the market in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Production Insights:



Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis Others

Storage Insights:



Compression

Liquefaction Material Based

Delivery Insights:



Transportation

Refinery

Power Generation Hydrogen Refueling Stations

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

