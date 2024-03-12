National Australia Bank Innovation Centre India Expands With New Office Opening

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 March 2024: National Australia Bank (NAB) opened its second office in one of India's largest business districts, a move that will strengthen the bank's technology teams and improve its operational services to support customers.



The new 8-storey block 3 building at DLF Downtown is the bank's third office space in India, with more than 9,000 square metres on the third floor designed to support more than 700 colleagues working in technology and operations teams. NAB now has more than 20,000 square metres of office space across buildings in India.



NAB Innovation Centre India Executive and Country Head Neeraj Goyal said the new office would allow NAB to increase its expertise across important areas including cyber security, technology, lending services and payments. â€œWith more than 93% of customer interactions now taking place online, the need to invest in technology, operations and digital capabilities has never been greater,â€ Mr Goyal said.



â€œThe move towards digital banking and digitised services continues to grow. To address that weâ€TMve been growing quickly over the last 19 months, tapping into Indiaâ€TMs vast information technology and operations ecosystem, complementing teams in Australia and other global locations that we support.â€



â€œExpanding our operations in the heart of Indiaâ€TMs technology and financial district will help NAB to attract the best talent and serve customers, including extending NABâ€TMs hours of service leveraging global time zones. It also underpins our commitment to the region and to developing future-ready skills in an inclusive and diverse work environment.â€



NAB is Australia's second largest bank and launched the NAB Innovation Centre India, based in Gurugram in July 2022.



The new office sits alongside its investment in upskilling and training programs for colleagues - including FINSIAâ€TMs globally recognised Career Qualified in Banking Accreditation (CQiB), Distinctive Leadership program for all leaders and a wide range of cloud training programs through the NAB Cloud Guild, including the AWS She Builds Cloudup program open to all colleagues. Across NAB, more than 5600 cloud certifications have been gained since the program began in 2018.





About National Australian Bank (NAB)



At National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, relationships are our strength. We are here to serve customers well and help our communities prosper. More than 38,000 colleagues at the bank provide 10 million customers with secure, easy, and reliable banking services. More than 90% of the Groupâ€TMs workforce are in Australia and New Zealand, with the wider team located in parts of Asia, London, New York, and Paris. NAB is proud to be Australiaâ€TMs biggest business lender. We stand by our customers, and they have our ongoing support.





About NAB Innovation Centre India



NAB Innovation Centre India, a 100% owned entity of National Australia Bank (NAB), is a world-class innovation Centre, comprising Technology and Enterprise Operations excellence, enabling NAB to deliver faster, better, and more personalized experiences to customers and colleagues. With colleagues at the core, we place a strong emphasis on creating a culture of innovation, leadership, inclusion, and community.

