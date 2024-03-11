Elegant Yet Economical Iftar Feasts Await You Across Citymax Hotels

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Citymax Hotels has announced a host of elegant yet cost-effective iftar buffets across its hotels in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah just in time for Ramadan 2024.

Share in the joy of breaking your fast with an array of flavors that pay homage to tradition while embracing innovation. Each meticulously crafted menu is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience that can be enjoyed with family and loved ones during the Holy month.

At Citymax Business Bay, enjoy a buy 6 get 1 free deal on the AED 89 iftar buffet at Citycaf from 7 pm to 9:30 pm daily, making this a perfect option for larger groups.

Citymax Hotel Al Barsha at the Mall's Citycafe outlet will also be serving a buffet from sunset till 8:30 pm for just AED 54 per person. If you're looking for South Asian flavours to break your fast with, Claypot at Citymax Bur Dubai is a must-try with an Iftar buffet melding Indian and Arabic flavours available from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm for just AED 59 per adults and AED 29 per child.



Over on the northern Emirates, enjoy the Citycaf Iftar buffet at Citymax RAK, served daily from sunset to 10:30 pm and priced at a reasonable AED 69 for adults and just AED 39 for kids. For added convenience and savings, buy 3 and get 1 free all through the Holy Month.

Sharjah residents can head to Citycaf at Citymax Hotel Sharjah, where the Iftar buffet is just AED 59 per person and available daily from sunset till 10 pm.

All diners will be greeted with a warm welcome, featuring a meticulous selection of dates, dry fruits, and traditional beverages, including laban, jallab, and lemon and mint

A symphony of hot and cold mezzeh, a vibrant and fresh salad bar, and heartwarming soup accompanied by an assortment of bread rolls and traditional Arabic bread are all being served up daily across the outlets.

The main courses on offer cater to a variety of palates and include everything from traditional Roast Chicken, Lamb Ouzi, and Samak Harra to Beef Steak, Spaghetti Alfredo, and Biryani. A delectable dessert selection promises a sweet ending to the meal.

“What we're offering is a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors, carefully curated to ensure a diverse and wholesome dining experience. Each dish reflects the richness of Ramadan traditions, providing a feast for the senses. Join us in breaking your fast with an array of delectable dishes that celebrate the spirit of the season,” said Satish Nambiar, Head of Operations, Citymax Hotels.

To book your Iftar table call:

Claypot Bur Dubai - +971501007065

Citycaf Sharjah - +971506406377

Citycaf Business Bay - +971508592082

Citycaf Al Barsha at The Mall - +971501007046

Citycaf Ras Al Khaimah - +971569922286



