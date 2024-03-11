Russia blames US of planning to intervene in Russian elections, curb turnout

(MENAFN) State media reported on Monday that Moscow alleges the United States is planning to interfere in Russia's upcoming presidential election by aiming to decrease voter turnout. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the administration of US President Joe Biden has purportedly tasked American NGOs with the objective of reducing turnout in the Russian presidential election scheduled for March 15-17.



The SVR's statement, as reported by state media, suggests that Moscow perceives US involvement in attempts to influence the electoral process in Russia. The allegation underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations regarding perceived interference in each other's domestic affairs, further complicating diplomatic relations between the US and Russia.



According to the SVR, Washington plans to achieve its objective by employing prominent IT experts and conducting cyberattacks targeting the electronic voting system, which “will make it impossible to count the votes of a significant proportion of Russian voters.”



"The idea is simple in the American way. According to Washington’s calculations, the resulting 'reduction in turnout' will give the West a reason to question the election results," it stated, Additionally, the SVR highlighted concerns that US political strategists "seem to be at risk of miscalculating again."



US authorities did not provide an immediate response to the allegations made by the SVR.



The upcoming Russian presidential election, scheduled for March 15-17, will mark the country's first-ever three-day presidential vote. Incumbent President Vladimir Putin is seeking a fifth term in office.

MENAFN11032024000045015839ID1107961606