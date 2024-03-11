Exports from Iranian province of Kermanshah see 23 percent surge in 11 months

(MENAFN) According to Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, head of the Kermanshah customs supervision department, exports from the western Iranian province of Kermanshah saw a significant uptick of 23 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, ending on March 19. The exports amounted to USD3.32 billion and weighed 6.59 million metric tons, indicating a notable growth of 23 percent in value and a 5.0 percent increase in weight compared to the previous year.



Abbaszadeh also mentioned that imports to Kermanshah, facilitated through provincial terminals like Khosravi and Parviz Khan border points, totaled about USD70.7 million and weighed 8,846 metric tons during the specified period. These figures reflect a robust 29 percent growth in value and a 13 percent increase in weight compared to the corresponding period last year.



The non-oil exports from Kermanshah province also exhibited a positive trend, with a 19 percent increase recorded during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024) compared to the same period in the previous year. Notably, 6.076 million tons of non-oil goods worth USD1.587 billion were exported during this timeframe, demonstrating a nine percent rise in weight year-on-year.



Abbaszadeh highlighted that in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20, 2023), Kermanshah province witnessed exports of over 6.893 million tons of products worth USD2.76 billion, marking a one percent increase in value and a six percent increase in weight compared to the previous year.



The major exported items from Kermanshah province include rebar and ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, plastic products, and disposable containers, indicating the diversity of the province's export portfolio. This continued growth underscores Kermanshah's significance as a key contributor to Iran's export sector.

