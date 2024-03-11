Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Trends 2024, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the

Saudi Arabia vaccine industry. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Saudi Arabia vaccine market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate

(CAGR)

of 2.94%

during

2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market

Overview:



The Saudi Arabia vaccine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, including measles, influenza, hepatitis, pertussis, coronavirus (COVID-19), etc. Moreover, the implementation of various policies and initiatives by the government authorities of Saudi Arabia to provide comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to citizens and residents is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the rising inclusion of vaccines in the national healthcare plan, ensuring accessibility and affordability, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness among the population regarding the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and maintaining public health is fueling demand for vaccines in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Trends:

The Saudi Arabia vaccine market is further propelled by the emergence of innovative technologies and vaccine development techniques. Moreover, several leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies are adopting biotechnology and genetic engineering to develop novel vaccines that offer improved efficacy and safety profiles, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing collaborations between international vaccine manufacturers and local entities are facilitating the easy availability of a wider range of vaccines, providing significant growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, various other factors, including the growing investments by the government authorities and the rising geriatric population in the country, are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Saudi Arabia vaccine market in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Vaccine

Industry Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Multivalent Vaccine Monovalent Vaccine

Treatment Type Insights:



Preventive Vaccine Therapeutic Vaccine

Technology Insights:



Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines Others

Route of Administration Insights:



Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration Others

Patient Type Insights:



Pediatric Adult

Indication Insights:



Bacterial Diseases



Meningococcal Disease



Pneumococcal Disease



Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)



Tuberculosis



Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)



Typhoid

Others

Viral Diseases



Hepatitis



Influenza



Human Papillomavirus (HPV)



Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)



Rotavirus



Herpes Zoster



Varicella



Japanese Encephalitis



Rubella



Polio



Rabies



Dengue Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales Others

End User Insights:



Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

Academic and Research Institutes Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

