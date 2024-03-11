Japan Leads Losses In Asia

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan stocks led losses in the Asia-Pacific region after the country averted a technical recession, paving the way for its central bank to raise rates, while investors also assessed China's inflation numbers.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index dumped 868.45 points, or 2.2%, to 38,820.49, led by technology stocks, as revised official data showed Japan's GDP expanded 0.4% in the October-December period last year.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index vaulted 234.18 points, or 1.4%, to 16,587.57.

Australian indexes collapsed, retreating from their all-time high and snapping a three-day winning streak.

CHINA

China recorded its first month of inflation after four months of deflation with the country's consumer price index climbing 0.7% year on year in February.

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 44.25 points, or 1.3%, to 3,589.25.

The CPI, which had fallen 0.8% in January, and also beat expectations of 0.3% from economists polled by Reuters.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index dropped 20.51 points, or 0.8%, to 2,659.84.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index subsided 59.24 points, or 0.3%, to 19,726.08.

Singapore's Straits Times Index retreated 8.67 points, or 0.3%, to 3,138.42.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 50.05 points, or 0.4%, to 11,873.68.

In Australia, the ASX 200 tumbled 142.76 points, or 1.8%, to 7,704.22.











MENAFN11032024000212011056ID1107961168