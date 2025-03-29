Some UAE Residents Cancel Thailand Eid Travel Plans After Deadly Quake

A few UAE residents have cancelled their planned trip to Thailand to spend Eid Al Fitr holidays after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, March 28.

There are travel agencies, however, that told Khaleej Times they have not received major cancellations for departures scheduled during the long weekend .

Yet, there are those already in Thailand - who are supposed to fly back to the UAE on Saturday - that are now uncertain when they can leave as parts of Bangkok - Thailand's capital - were brought to a standstill.

Dubai resident Ahmed Ali, along with his five friends, had initially planned to fly to Bangkok this Sunday. They were supposed to pay Dh3,700 each to their travel agent for a four-day holiday. But they were forced to cancel their trip at the last minute due to the earthquake that rattled the two neighbouring Southeast Asian countries.

“We were really looking forward to exploring Bangkok for the first time and enjoying the long weekend, but after seeing the news about the earthquake, we couldn't risk going there. Our safety comes first,” said Ali.

The group instead decided they will spend Eid Al Fitr in Musandam, Oman.“We are still trying to figure out where to stay. We will drive to Musandam, and hopefully, the experience will be good. We will make sure to take in all the sights and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere Musandam has to offer. It's not Bangkok, but we know we will have a great time nonetheless,” Ahmed added.

Sold out tours

Travel agents, meanwhile, said Thailand holiday packages for the long weekend were sold out long before the earthquake on Friday due to high interest among UAE residents.

“Thailand remains one of the most preferred destinations, and many UAE residents are eager to go there because it's a popular tourist destination for a quick getaway,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.

“Despite the earthquake on Friday, we have not received any cancellations for departures scheduled this weekend. People are still excited and eager to travel as planned since many of them are also going to other popular places in Thailand such as Phuket and Chiang Mai,” added Thekepurathvalappil, noting they are also monitoring the situation and are prepared if cancellations will happen in the coming days.

The powerful earthquake that rattled Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand resulted in a combined death toll of more than 700 while many workers were still reported trapped in an under-construction tower in Bangkok as at Saturday morning.

'The room was spinning'

Dubai-based content creator Mariam George was in Bangkok when tremors hit the capital city and other areas of Thailand at 1.20pm local time.

“I was getting a massage when it happened and it was like the room was spinning and we all just ran out,” she said, speaking to Khaleej Times immediately after the quake.

Mariam said her return flight to Dubai is supposed to be today (March 29).“But the roads are all blocked and we haven't had any updates yet from the airline and the airport is reportedly shut down,” she added.

Exercise caution

Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in Bangkok has urged citizens in Thailand to exercise caution. The mission also emphasised the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.“UAE nationals can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in emergencies, and register for the Tawajudi service,” the mission said in a statement.

The Thai missions in the UAE were also quick in issuing an advisory. In a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Friday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi said:“(We) are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Bangkok. Rescue efforts have been deployed. Normal lines of communications remain operational, so foreigners in Thailand can still get in touch with their families back home as usual.

“In case of emergencies, we suggest reaching out to their respective embassies and consulates in Thailand for further assistance,” the Thai Embassy added.

UAE-based airlines said flights between the UAE and Thailand are operating as per the schedule, while the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand earlier also said flights in and out of Bangkok are operating normally.

The Thai Meteorological Department and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said the epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 320 kilometers from Pang Mapha, the northernmost district of Mae Hong Son province, in northern Thailand.

The Thai government department said they are closely monitoring the situation as they warned of possible aftershocks.