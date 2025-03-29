China And The UAE: Forging Shared Futures Through Strategic Convergence

In March, as Muslims worldwide observe the blessed month of Ramadan, China welcomes its annual political highlight - the 'Two Sessions' comprising the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Serving as a vital window for the world to observe China's whole-process people's democracy, this year's meetings offer UAE observers not only deeper insights into China's development roadmap but also reveal striking alignment in the two nations' development philosophies and shared values - a convergence that unlocks new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

China and the UAE share development strategies anchored in economic growth and social welfare. According to a report on the work of the Chinese government, China's GDP rose to 134.9 trillion yuan, with a year-on-year increase of five per cent - ranking among the world's fastest-growing major economies and continuing to contribute about 30 per cent to global economic growth. A total of 12.56 million urban jobs were created, disposable income per capita grew by 5.1 per cent in real terms, and greater support was provided for compulsory education, basic old-age insurance, basic medical insurance, and social assistance.

For 2025, China projects continued five per cent GDP growth while reorienting economic policy toward social priorities and promoting consumption: A series of new measures have been proposed in social security, assistance to disadvantaged groups, services for the elderly, and reducing the burden of childbirth, upbringing and education on families, highlighting China's adherence to the people-centred development concept.

Concurrently, the UAE maintained robust GDP growth in 2024, rolling out citizen-centric initiatives in housing subsidies, healthcare modernisation, education reform, and infrastructure upgrades. Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, this strategic parallelism not only elevates living standards domestically but injects much-needed stability into worldwide recovery efforts.

China and the UAE demonstrate convergent tech-forward trajectories. In 2024, China's national R&D expenditure surged to 3.6 trillion yuan, an eight per cent real-term growth, supporting nearly 500,000 enterprises holding valid invention patents. Five national innovation hubs were established in frontier fields including next-gen energy storage, micro-nano manufacturing, molecular pharmaceuticals, humanoid robotics, and embodied AI systems - yielding 672 critical technological breakthroughs and incubating 182 startups. New energy vehicle production surpassed 13 million units, capturing over 60 per cent of global output, while integrated circuit exports hit a historic high of 1.1 trillion yuan. The global ascent of Chinese generative AI - epitomized by DeepSeek's cost-efficient models rivaling Western counterparts - has reinvigorated confidence in nations like the UAE pursuing sovereign AI capabilities.

China prioritises future industries

Looking to 2025, China prioritises future industries from biocomputing to quantum tech, embodied intelligence, and 6G networks. Its“AI Plus” action plan accelerates high-quality growth through intelligent manufacturing upgrades and industrial ecosystem expansion. Meanwhile, the UAE intensifies its innovation drive - Dubai's D33 Agenda is reshaping its digital economy through blockchain integration and smart city deployments. As technological disruption reshapes global value chains, this dynamic synchronization positions both nations to harness innovation dividends across their development matrices.

China and the UAE exemplify a shared commitment to open, mutually beneficial global engagement. President Xi Jinping's declaration -“China's door will never close - it will only open wider” - resonates through concrete action: the nation now serves as the primary trading partner for over 150 countries and regions, with 23 free trade agreements spanning five continents. In 2024, China's total trade volume surpassed 43 trillion yuan, cementing its eighth consecutive year as the world's top merchandise trader. Foreign investment inflows surged, evidenced by a 9.9 per cent year-on-year increase in newly established foreign-invested enterprises. Visa-free policies - including unilateral visa exemptions for 38 countries and transit visa waivers extended to 240 hours for 54 nations -- further streamline global connectivity.

This commitment is mirrored by the UAE's meteoric trade growth. The Emirates' 2024 foreign trade hit record levels, with China-UAE bilateral trade exceeding $100 billion - solidifying China's position as the UAE's top trading partner for 11 consecutive years. Amid global headwinds of protectionism and deglobalization rhetoric, the two nations' synchronized pursuit of institutional openness positions them as the international community's go-to partners.

Serving as twin anchors

China and the UAE serve as twin anchors underpinning global development and stability. Since President Xi Jinping launched the Global Development Initiative (GDI) in 2021, this framework has delivered tangible results across developing countries. China's $4 billion Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDSSCF) has financed over 200 poverty-alleviation projects. On Palestine, China has dispatched four tranches of emergency humanitarian aid since October 2023. In May 2024, President Xi pledged an additional 500 million yuan for Gaza's reconstruction - complemented by 25 million yuan in food/medical supplies through GDSSCF channels. African partnerships showcase scale: 20 agricultural demonstration centres across 50 countries, 300 agricultural collaborations, 130 hospitals, 170 schools, 40 stadiums and capacity-building programs for 160,000 professionals.

Meanwhile, the UAE marked nationwide celebrations of Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day, while Dubai launched the“Father's Endowment” charity fund -- initiatives epitomizing Emirati values of generosity and civic dedication. Amid declining foreign aid commitments from some countries, China and the UAE stand united in delivering equitable and sustainable development opportunities for the Global South, emerging as a catalytic force accelerating collective progress across emerging economies.

In 2025, China will solemnly commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. As this year's rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin this autumn. Marking three decades since the Beijing World Conference on Women, China will convene another Global Women's Summit in the latter half of the year. This year also marks the 41st anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE. Standing at a new historical juncture, the peoples of both nations, under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and driven by shared development approaches and values, will work together to forge an even brighter future.

Ou Boqian is Consul General of China in Dubai.