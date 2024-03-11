Baku To Introduce Innovative Car Parking System

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A new system related to car parks will be implemented in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Anar Rzayev, the head of the board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

He said this during a public hearing at the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the National Assembly. According to Rzayev, taxis make 24-25 trips during the day, significantly surpassing the number of trips made by private cars, which is 8-9 times less.

More than 14,000 taxi drivers have already been enlisted for training by the Azerbaijan Surface Transport Agency (AYNA), and this process will continue, Rzayev stated. He emphasised that the parking of taxis will also be directed towards the city centre, aiming to reduce the number of transport trips.

The streets where we implement parking are more convenient," A. Rzayev added.

Highlighting that there are an adequate number of car parks in Baku, Rzayev mentioned that their interconnectivity is weak.

To address this issue, a new system will be implemented, ensuring better connectivity between car parks.