Baku To Introduce Innovative Car Parking System

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
A new system related to car parks will be implemented in Baku,
Azernews reports, citing Anar Rzayev, the head of the board of the
Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.
He said this during a public hearing at the Committee on
Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the National
Assembly. According to Rzayev, taxis make 24-25 trips during the
day, significantly surpassing the number of trips made by private
cars, which is 8-9 times less.
More than 14,000 taxi drivers have already been enlisted for
training by the Azerbaijan Surface Transport Agency (AYNA), and
this process will continue, Rzayev stated. He emphasised that the
parking of taxis will also be directed towards the city centre,
aiming to reduce the number of transport trips.
The streets where we implement parking are more convenient," A.
Rzayev added.
Highlighting that there are an adequate number of car parks in
Baku, Rzayev mentioned that their interconnectivity is weak.
To address this issue, a new system will be implemented,
ensuring better connectivity between car parks.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107960409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.