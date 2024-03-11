Minister Of Communications Hosts Estonian Counterpart

Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met with Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of the Republic of Estonia H E Tiit Riisalo and his accompanying delegation. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation communications and information technology, and topics of common interest.

