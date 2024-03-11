Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141427 KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan conveyed congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the citizens and residents of Kuwait on near advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.

3141529 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said the efforts to improve the citizens' standards of living must be given precedence in the cooperation between government and the coming National Assembly (parliament).

3141515 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Moon Sighting Committee announced that tomorrow, Monday, would mark the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1445, following the sighting of the crescent moon.

3141533 RIYADH -- "As we witness the arrival of Ramadan this year, our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the ongoing suffering of our Palestinian brothers facing relentless aggression," Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulziz Al-Saud said.

3141490 KUWAIT -- Minister of Education, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani directed the formation of a committee to establish a new subject called "National Education," aimed at fostering patriotic values among students. (end)



