Russians Suffering Massive Losses Near Ukraine's Krynky - Spox

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"At the moment, we're observing them reflecting on something deeply as there have been no assaults for two days, but still the enemy is suffering really heavy losses, even in positions that are not far from our bridgeheads. If we talk about the past day, more than 50 invaders have been killed in action, including around 40 precisely near Krynky,” the spokeswoman said.

The enemy is aware of the powerful fortifications Ukraine has erected on the western bank of the river so they have no chance of advancing in the area, the official noted.

Amid an ongoing ban on the use of armored fighting vehicles in combat, the Russians pursue their infamous "meat assault" tactics, being forced to run rotations more often as a result.

The invaders had suffered significant losses in terms of military hardware at the initial stage, when they tried to storm the bridgehead deploying infantry with armored support in line with classic schemes. Back then they lost more than 200 units of military equipment in two to three weeks before they dropped the tactic.

"The enemy's supply routes have been complicated as we continue to expand the sector of our influence on enemy movement. We eyed the need to clear a 20-30km strip in order to make life easier on the western bank, so that the enemy's artillery could not hit this area. Over the past day, we hit 10 artillery systems as we continue to target them. But we must admit - they have a powerful reserve to pull up so we've got plenty of work to do," Humeniuk stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the southern operational zone, Russian troops focused on aerial reconnaissance, as well as using attack drones and artillery.