PM Modi To Hand Over Drones To 1,000 Namo Drone Didis

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 10 March (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi on March 11.

Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations nationwide will participate in Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme, which will be attended by PM Modi on Monday.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.

Prime Minister will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district.

Prime Minister will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs.