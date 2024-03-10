Pakistan: Suicide Blast In Peshawar's Board Bazar Claims Two Lives, Injures One (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A suicide blast rocked Board Bazar in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sunday (March 10) claimed two lives and injuring one person. According to reports, the police confirmed the nature of the attack, with SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi identifying it as a 'suicide' blast.



According to reports the two lives claimed are Pakistan ISI officials. However, no official confirmation has been received yet. Asianet Newsable cannot vouch for the authenticity of the reports.

It is reportedly said that Rescue 1122 personnel swiftly reached the site to attend to the casualties. The rescue team efficiently transported the deceased and the injured to a nearby medical facility. The area was cordoned off by police and security agencies, initiating thorough investigations into the incident.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the suicide blast. In a similar vein, back in February, an explosion near a police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan resulted in the deaths of five cops, with two others sustaining injuries. The incident in Garah Aslam area targeted the police vehicle, and the victims were transported via helicopter to DI Khan.

February witnessed heightened violence in Pakistan, marked by two consecutive blasts in Balochistan that claimed the lives of 26 individuals and left several others injured.

The targeted areas included Balochistan, Karachi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite the unrest and protests, Shehbaz Sharif assumed the role of Prime Minister earlier this month following the general elections, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by the nation.