Asif Ali Zardari Clinches Presidential Victory With Overwhelming Majority

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a decisive victory, Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians, has been elected as the President of Pakistan.

The presidential election saw vigorous voting across all four provincial assemblies, concluding the counting process in three provinces.

Competing against Mahmood Khan Achakzai from the opposition, Asif Zardari secured a substantial majority, garnering 255 votes from the Parliament. The results reveal a strong endorsement for Zardari from the ruling coalition.

In the Balochistan Assembly, 47 out of 62 members exercised their voting rights, while 12 members of JUI, along with one member each from BNP Awami, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Haq Du Tehreek, chose to boycott the election. Presiding Officer Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan announced the outcome, confirming Asif Zardari's victory with 47 votes from Balochistan.

The Sindh Assembly witnessed the active participation of 160 members, with Asif Zardari securing a commanding 151 votes, while his opponent Mahmood Khan Achakzai received 9 votes. Asif Zardari's triumph extended to the electoral votes, with 58 in favor, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai secured 3 in the House of Sindh Assembly, which considers 2.6 members as one vote.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, where 9 JUI MLAs abstained from the presidential election, 109 out of 118 members cast their votes. One vote was rejected, and opposition candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai secured 91 votes, while Asif Zardari received 17 votes.