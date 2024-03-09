UK To Send 10,000 Drones To Ukraine Within New £325M Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Britain will deliver more than 10,000 drones to the Ukrainian
armed forces, the country's defense secretary announced during a
Kyiv visit, Azernews reports, citing POLITICO.
The UK will send the drones - most of which are first-person
view drones mainly used for reconnaissance - as part of a new £325
million military aid package, Grant Shapps said.
According to the UK's Military of Defense, some 1,000 of the
10,000 drones are "one-way attack drones," while some of the total
is made up of maritime drones.
Shapps made the announcement following a meeting with Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“I am ramping up our commitment to arm Ukraine with cutting-edge
new drones coming directly from the UK's world-leading defence
industries - straight from the factory floor to the frontline. I
encourage international partners to join the UK in this effort,"
Shapps said in a statement.
Drones have taken on an outsized role in the conflict in
Ukraine, both for surveillance and attack purposes, helping to make
up for Kyiv's relative lack of troops.
In February, Zelenskyy announced a new "Unmanned Systems
Forces," a new section of Ukraine's armed forced bringing the
military's use of drones under a single command.
