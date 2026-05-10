Egypt, Belarus Explore Commodity Exchange Cooperation To Strengthen Trade Integration

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid discussed mechanisms for cooperation and integration between the Egyptian and Belarusian commodity exchanges during a visit to the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) in Minsk, as part of his official visit to Belarus to chair meetings of the Egyptian-Belarusian Joint Committee.

Farid met with Alexander Osmolovsky, BUCE Chairperson, alongside senior exchange officials, to discuss ways to strengthen coordination and technical cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the fields of commodity trading systems and electronic trading technologies.

Discussions focused on enhancing institutional cooperation between the Egyptian Commodity Exchange and its Belarusian counterpart through the exchange of technical expertise, market information, and best practices related to the management and operation of electronic trading platforms.

During the meeting, the Belarusian side presented an overview of the BUCE, which is regarded as one of Eastern Europe's largest commodity exchanges. Officials highlighted the exchange's role in organising commodity trading and supporting trade flows, in addition to showcasing its electronic trading systems and technical services.

Farid said the meeting reflects Egypt's broader strategy to deepen economic cooperation with Belarus and benefit from advanced expertise in digital trading technologies and electronic exchange systems.

“We are working to build an integrated economic partnership with Belarus based on trade, investment, and technology transfer,” he said, adding that coordination between the Egyptian and Belarusian commodity exchanges could contribute to the development of Egypt's commodity trading ecosystem and create broader opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.

The minister added that discussions also covered mechanisms for strengthening communication channels between the business communities in both countries and preparing the technical and institutional frameworks required to facilitate future trade and commodity exchange activities.

Farid stressed the importance of leveraging Belarusian expertise in the development of electronic trading systems, noting the ministry's commitment to supporting technical cooperation, capacity building, and knowledge exchange to modernise Egypt's commodity trading infrastructure.

He also highlighted Egypt's strategic advantages, saying the country possesses strong capabilities to become a regional hub for trade, logistics services, and re-export activities.

For his part, Alexander Osmolovsky expressed Belarus's interest in establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Egypt and confirmed BUCE's readiness to exchange expertise and support knowledge transfer in electronic trading and digital platform development.

Osmolovsky added that closer cooperation between the two sides would represent an important step toward strengthening broader economic and trade relations between Egypt and Belarus, particularly in light of Egypt's strategic geographic position and expanding logistics capabilities.