Azerbaijan Increases Import Of Chemicals From Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February 2024, Turkey increased its export of
chemical products to Azerbaijan by 2.7 percent to $78.9 million
compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Ministry of Trade.
In February 2024, Turkiye's export of chemical products to
Azerbaijan increased by 11.4 percent compared to the same month of
2023 and amounted to 43.2 million dollars.
It is worth noting that in January-February 2024, Turkiye
increased its export of chemical products by 8.8 percent to 5
million dollars compared to the same period last year.
In February 2024, Turkiye's export of chemical products to world
markets increased by 15.2 percent compared to the same month of
2023 and equaled 2.6 million dollars.
During the last 12 months (February 2024-February 2023), TurkIy
exported chemical products worth 30.9 billion dollars.
