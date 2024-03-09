(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Power2SME, in collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR, hosted Season 10 of their flagship Spirit of Manufacturing (SOM) awards in New Delhi.



Initiated in 2014, The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards resonate with the Indian government's "Make In India" initiative, aiming to celebrate advancements in the manufacturing sector and inspire young innovators to refine their skills under effective leadership and with adequate resources. This endeavor seeks to propel these innovators onto a path of rapid growth by providing them with essential resources and mentorship to accelerate their progress.





Power2SME and TiE Delhi-NCR Announce the Winners of Spirit of Manufacturing Awards 2024





As a process, all the applications undergo pre-screening before assessment, leading to a final selection of 20 contestants. Winners are determined based on presentations to a Jury of business experts and industry veterans, evaluating criteria such as execution strategy, competitive advantage, management depth, sales and marketing strategy, and financial viability.





Mr. R Narayan, Founder, and CEO of Power2SME , said,“India's ascent as a global hub for entrepreneurship owes much to its pioneering innovations, empowering start-ups and SMEs. Key government initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' have significantly bolstered manufacturers and small businesses. The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards, now in its tenth season, remains steadfast in its mission to laud exceptional ideas, products, and entrepreneurs in the Indian manufacturing sector. This initiative underscores the vast potential inherent in India's manufacturing landscape. Year after year, we pledge to spotlight and honor the ingenuity driving progress in this vital industry.”





Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi NCR, opined,“We are immensely proud of our association with Power2SME spanning a decade. The prestigious

Spirit of Manufacturing Awards have

been dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable achievements of startups in the manufacturing domain. The Awards have encouraged and empowered innovative business ideas by providing a platform to showcase their exceptional propositions. TiE Delhi-NCR will continue reaching out to such startups nationally & providing them centrestage to build for The New Bharat."





The winners were awarded across 4 categories based on the innovative skills and the tangible impact showcased. The categories included Social Impact, Young Entrepreneur, IT Adoption & Innovation, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, and Special Jury Award.





Winners Jury members IT Adoption & Innovation: Indo Wings Pvt. Ltd. By Mr. Paras Jain R Narayan- Founder & CEO Power2SME Social Impact: Asli Ayurveda Wellness Private Limited By Mr. Mohit sardana Sudha Sarin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Power2SME Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: I-Gro energy Pvt. Ltd. By Ms. Stuti Sidhu Young Entrepreneur of the Year: CapGrid Solutions Private Limited By Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari & Mr. Himanshu Singh Raghuvanshi Dr. H.P Kumar- Director, External Affairs - Power2SME & Former CMD - NSIC

Special Jury Award: Barbrew Beverages Pvt. Ltd. By Ms. Ruchi Gupta Debabrata Majumdar, Director & Co-Founder of Denave





About Power2SME

Headquartered in Gurugram, Power2SME is an Embedded Finance Company, focused on SMEs. It has over 5 branches spread across Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Having started its operations in 2012, Power2SME with its mission 'Empower SMEs to enable the India growth story' has a proven track record of enabling small businesses and enterprises to enhance their overall productivity and achieve measurable business value through its offerings. Power2SME plays a crucial role in financing the SMEs along with sourcing input raw materials at the most economical price points in varied categories like Chemicals, Inks, Paints, Metals, Polymers, and more. This helps SMEs focus on their core business of accelerating growth, both in terms of revenue and development.



Know more: | Linkedin: .





About TiE Delhi-NCR

TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last two decades, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has Delhi TiE Delhi-NCR conducts a wide range of programs to help entrepreneurs. These include TiEcon, India Internet Day, Sustainability Summit, HR Summit,

TiE Institute, TiE Young Entrepreneurs along with Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors.



For more details and registration .