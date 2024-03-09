Senegal Forms New Gov't Led By PM Kaba

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 9 (KUNA) -- Senegal announced on Friday the forming of a new government consisting of 34 minsters, led by Prime Minister Sidiki Kaba, a vital step to manage the upcoming Presidential elections on March 24.

The Prime Minister said in a statement aired on the Senegalese television, that for his government, elections are going to be organized under the best conditions.

Kaba, who used to work as the Interior Minister in the last government, added that his new government's tasks would include taking care of economic, social and security emergencies and combating the high cost of living.

Efforts also include ensuring a good marketing campaign for agricultural products, while guaranteeing the continuity of management and coordination, as well as preparing for Senegal's entry into the era of fuel production.

President of Senegal Macky Sall had announced last Wednesday the dissolution of the government, and appointing Sidiki Kaba as Prime Minister while tasking him to form a new government. (end)

mry













MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955084