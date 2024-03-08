Dart Launches AI-Powered Project Management Tool: A New Era For Productivity

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) San Francisco, CA, 8th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dart (itsdart ), the Y Combinator-backed startup that's bringing artificial intelligence to project management, has publicly released an intelligent project management tool. Dart's groundbreaking AI-powered tool goes beyond helping with basic task management by saving teams on average seven hours a week from routine project management overhead.









A Vision for Smarter Project Management

Dart achieves this by automatically filling in task properties, breaking large tasks into subtasks, planning out roadmaps, generating reports, and even functioning as another team member to complete tasks on behalf of users. As more work is done using Dart AI, it learns common patterns and practices from the team and improves its recommendations and insights, saving even more time.

“Dart represents our vision of a smarter project management tool, leveraging a neatly integrated use of generative AI,” said Milad Malek, Co-Founder at Dart.“It's the culmination of years of planning and insights from professionals across a wide array of industries and locations. We're very excited to launch what we've built and get even more feedback from the community to improve upon.”

One major feature is Dart's AI-powered automatic report generator which streamlines daily standup updates by providing succinct and insightful summaries that keep everyone informed and on track with project progress. One major software development company recently used Dart to replace their regular standup updates with automatically generated reports. Then, Dart's AI was able to go even further and create changelog updates for the team based on work they accomplished. They are now using these updates for their blog to inform their customers of product updates and company progress.

Other firms are leveraging Dart AI as a teammate that can quickly design images and draft emails and other common posts. This feature makes Dart a task management tool that can actually do some of the tasks for users.

Dart was designed with the needs of entrepreneurs, CEOs, founders, and other business leaders in mind. Providing access to the big picture helps people stay focused on their goals and achieve them more efficiently. The Dart platform allows administrators and other key users to set distinct roles and carefully adjust permissions. Moreover, users have the option to set up personalized views for quick access to overall company performance, facilitating well-informed decision-making and strategic thinking.

Dart is now available completely free of charge. Thousands of teams have made the switch, embracing Dart for their project management needs. They're all seeking the same thing: enhanced efficiency.

About Dart

Dart was founded in 2022 when it participated in Y Combinator, the premier accelerator for tech startups. It started by serving other startups in the YC batch with basic task tracking. Over the next couple years it continued to assist in more functions from roadmap planning to (now AI-assisted) document editing. Eventually, Dart expanded its capabilities into automation using generative AI models like GPT-4. It's now used by everything from fast-growing startups to SMEs, law firms, and even business consultancies. For more information, visit itsdart .