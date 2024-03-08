Empowering Wellness: Media Rotana's Women's Day Workshop

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Media Rotana arranged a workshop in collaboration with JoinMe-Empower Her, The female-only platform that aims at empowering females for a higher quality of life focusing on the intricate connection between fasting practices and emotional well-being, in honour of International Women's Day.

Sherif Madkour, the General Manager of Media Rotana, commented“Our dedication to promoting holistic well-being among our guests is unwavering. This workshop on fasting and emotional health exemplifies our commitment to fostering empowerment and happiness among women”.

The workshop offered insightful discussions and growth opportunities, fostering deep self-reflection and meaningful conversations on overcoming emotional challenges with resilience, especially during fasting. Additionally, Saudi German Hospital contributed by providing free health checks for all attendees, enhancing the event's value and support for participants' well-being.

Madkour reiterated,“Empowering women to prioritize their emotional well-being is paramount. We take immense pride in hosting events that offer profound insights into this crucial aspect of wellness.”

As part of the workshop, Anas, the Co-Founder of Sawa Health, shared enlightening perspectives on the psychological impact of fasting on well-being, delving into the philosophy of fasting in Islam. He guided attendees on how to make the holy month of Ramadan a period for self-care, emphasizing the importance of shaping reactions, controlling emotions, and building resilience.

Anas expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the workshop, stating,“It is essential to recognize the holistic benefits of fasting, not only in the physical sense but also in nurturing our mental and emotional well-being. Sawa Health is committed to promoting comprehensive wellness, and workshops like these provide a valuable platform for such discussions.”

As a beacon of empowerment and inclusivity, Media Rotana remains steadfast in its mission to champion women's empowerment and well-being. The hotel eagerly anticipates hosting more transformative events in the future, continuing to inspire and uplift women from all walks of life.



