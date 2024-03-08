Ukrainian Defense Forces Repelled Attacks In Six Directions, 74 Combat Engagements Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 74 combat engagements took place at the front, and in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 18 times.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

During March 8, there were 74x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 7x missile and 67x air strikes, carried out 79x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Sopych, Sydorivka, Volfyne (Sumy oblast) and Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast). Around 40x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka, Yeline, Bleshnya, Lubyane (Chernihiv oblast), Baranivka, Basivka, Zapsillya, Hrabovske (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the enemy conducted 3x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Synkivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Synkivka, Tabaivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Holubivka, Synkivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 4x assaults near Terny and Spirne (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bilohorivka, Makiivka (Luhansk oblast) and in the area of Serebryanske forestry. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Makiivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Serebryanka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 9x attacks in the vicinities of Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Holmivskyi and Druzhba (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, New York and Hryhorivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Pobjeda, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, with air support, made 18x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes near Volodymyrivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy conducted 6x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohir'ya, Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 20x settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, including the city of Kherson, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky, Novotyahynka.

During the day of March 8, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 10x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 3x electronic warfare stations, including 2x R-330Zh Zhitel stations, and 1x ammunition depot of russian invaders.