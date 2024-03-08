Maha Shivratri 2024: Hema Malini Offers Prayers, Performs Aarti In Ujjain's Iskcon Temple

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today as the world celebrates Maha Shivratri, many devotees are spotted visiting the shrine to pray. Hema Malini, actress, and BJP's Lok Sabha member from Mathura, was present in Ujjain. She also prayed at the Iskcon temple before the celebration. The video from the temple became popular on social media. In the video, Hema Malini is seen wearing a mustard saree and performing aarti to God and is surrounded by people.

About Hema Malini

Hema Malini is an Indian actress, director, producer, and politician who has been a member of the Lok Sabha for the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014, representing the Mathura seat. In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Malini campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Vinod Khanna, a former Bollywood actor.



In February 2004, Malini officially joined the BJP and she was nominated by the then-President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and served as an MP in India's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, from 2003 to 2009.



Hema became general secretary of the BJP in March 2010, and Ananth Kumar, the party's national secretary, endorsed her in February 2011. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Malini defeated Mathura incumbent Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) by 3,30,743 votes.