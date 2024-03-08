ED Raids Residences Of SP's Jailed MLA Irfan Solanki & Others

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at six locations in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Mumbai in a money laundering case against Samajwadi Party's jailed MLA Irfan Solanki and others.

According to ED, the search was conducted at the residence of Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, his associate real estate builders Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi of Kanpur.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Kanpur City Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against Irfan Solanki and his associates related to extortion, land grabbing of both private and government land, including Nazrul property, by threat, muscle power and political influence, making illegal construction and sale of the same.

“Further alleged that Irfan Solanki was involved in aiding illegal Bangladeshi migrants to settle in India by procuring Aadhaar Card on the basis of false documents,” said a senior ED official.

According to the officials, ED investigation has revealed that fake business entities have been created to route the illegal money and to give colour to the tainted income as legitimate businesses income.

“During the search it is revealed that Irfan Solanki and Rizwan Solanki have constructed and residing in ultra luxurious three floor Bungalow houses spread over more than 1000 Sq Mtrs. Considering the proceeds of crime were used to construct the house, the valuation of the property was made during the search action which is above Rs 10 crore,” said the official.

“Cash worth Rs 26 lakh, digital devices, various incriminating documents in the form of handwritten diaries having description of illegal receipts, investment in partnership, land deals and cash expenses amounting to approximately 40-50 crore, evidence of investment in property in Mumbai indicating investment of Rs five crore approx. were recovered and seized,” the official added.