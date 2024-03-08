Thermoelectric Operations In Automotive To Boost The Skutterudite Market Demand

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Skutterudite has been evolving as a material for an array of thermoelectric applications such as automobiles, industries, among others. The automotive sector has been undergoing a significant transition with regards to the fuel used for powering the automobile. Automakers around the world are laying emphasis on manufacturing vehicles that will use renewable fuel sources such as electricity or solar-powered cars. For instance, startups such as Lightyear and Sono Motors are focussing on developing cars that can be powered using onboard solar power. In addition, there have been researching initiatives and inventions, albeit on a small scale, in solar-powered cars, students from Sarajevo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, developed a solar-powered car in April 2020. These developments are likely to place the automotive sector as one of the most prominent end-users of the skutterudite market.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Skutterudite Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Trends from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggest that oil and petrol use will decrease, but marginally, owing to factors such as high initial investments in procuring vehicles that run on alternative fuel. However, automakers are striving to enhance fuel efficiency by using thermoelectricity to convert heat energy released from the exhaust pipe of an automobile to convert into energy that powers its components. These trends are anticipated to accelerate the market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic occurred due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) is expected to halt all research, manufacturing, and mining operations related to skutterudite. This is expected to delay the full-fledged commercialization of the mineral across all the potential applications. On the other hand, manufacturing industries and other end-users have stopped their operations, which will restrict the growth of this market to a certain degree.

Skutterudite Market Segmentation

By Structure Type:



Unfilled Skutterudites

Filled Skutterudites



By Material Type:



N-Type Material

P-Type Material



By End User:



Electronics

Medical and Healthcare

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Automotive



By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America, and the Caribbean

Middle East

Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN08032024004597010339ID1107951408