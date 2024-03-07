Cimdata & Brainwave Announce 2024 PLM Market & Industry Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The event highlights the digital twin concept & CIMdata's analysis of 2023's PLM market results.



CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm host the 2024 PLM Market & Industry Forum, a global event exploring the transformative power of Digital Twins in optimizing product performance. And for this, BrainWave (BWC) proudly stands as the exclusive partner for CIMdata in India.



CIMdata 2024 presents the discussion of Digital Twins: Enhancing Product Lifecycle Performance. In this industry-leading Forum designed exclusively for PLM software and service providers, conversation will revolve around the challenges encountered by industrial users. The objective is to equip members of the PLM Economy with the knowledge and capabilities to effectively address emerging requirements and changes in the industry.



The Forum will cover the following Insights and Features:



CIMdata's first public release of the 2023 global PLM market analysis results and the current state of PLM - market and leading trends



Guidance for the PLM Economy on enhancing support for a crucial concept.



Application of analytics and Augmented Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) to the product lifecycle and new intelligent solutions being developed.



How are PLM software and service providers responding to the digital twin requirements?



How well are industrial users achieving their digital twin objectives?



Event Details:

Date: 15 April 2024

Location: JW Marriott, New Delhi



Other Global Locations:

March 27 | Michigan, USA

April 11 | Frankfurt, Germany

April 19 | Beijing, China

April 23 | Tokyo, Japan



Presentation topics are consistent throughout the Forum series, with slight variations in each geography to account for regional trends.



Attendees of the forum can acquire a comprehensive understanding of the current and emerging PLM market, its dynamics, along with insights into its anticipated evolution.



Participants will also be enlightened about the opportunities and strategies for navigating the PLM Economy in the upcoming year.



For further details or to register for the 2023 PLM Market & Industry Forum, kindly visit:

India Attendees:

Global Attendees:



BrainWave (BWC) is a trusted technology partner, specializing in digital transformation and technology solutions for product design and development companies. As the exclusive partner for CIMdata in India, BWC brings innovative solutions to address the challenges of the evolving PLM landscape.



CIMdata, the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, provides clients with a distinct competitive advantage. With over three decades of experience in the industry, CIMdata offers world-class expertise in PLM, digital transformation, and related technologies.

