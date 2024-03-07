Turkey Visa Online Application For Fiji, Armenia, Bahamas Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Turkey Visa for Fiji Citizens

Individuals from Fiji who wish to visit Turkey for leisure, business, transit, or medical treatment must obtain a Turkey e-Visa. Fiji and Turkey have maintained friendly and warm diplomatic relations since 1975. To strengthen their ties, the two countries recently signed an aviation agreement. Fijians are eligible to apply for an e-Visa, which is intended to make the visa application process easier for travelers. In 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey launched the Turkish eVisa program. The Turkish government has made it easier for Fijians and citizens of more than 100 other countries to obtain short-term visas by implementing the e-Visa program. The validity of a Turkey visa for Fijian passport holders, allowing them a single entry for a maximum stay of 30 days, is 180 days from the date of arrival. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji. Fijians can apply for a Turkey tourist visa from Fiji or anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. Electronic visa application will save a lot of time for foreigners who need travel authorization.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.

Turkey Visa Online

Turkey is a popular tourist destination across the globe. The reason is self-evident. Turkey has everything a tourist could want excellent food, ancient history, major tourist attractions not only in Europe but all over the world, breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, and world-renowned Turkish hospitality. In 2023, Turkey will welcome international visitors. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs switched from visa stamps and stickers to an electronic visa application system. Visitors who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply online for a three-month visa to the Republic of Turkey. To enter Turkey, a Turkey e-Visa, a government-issued document, is required. To enter Turkey, qualified individuals must complete the Turkey e-Visa Application Form online. An“Electronic Visa for Turkey” (e-Visa) is a travel document comparable to a visa that is given by the Turkish government for entry and travel inside Turkey. Depending on the passport holder's nationality, the 2013 online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa with a stay of 30 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

TURKEY VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Foreign visitors who are not citizens of visa-exempt countries must obtain a visa to enter Turkey. However, qualified travelers can now apply online for a Turkey e-Visa, which allows them to stay in Turkey for up to three months. The Turkey e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows citizens of certain countries to enter Turkey. It can be obtained by submitting an online application or visiting a border crossing. The e-Visa will replace the previous“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It has many applications, including transportation, tourism, and commerce. The length of stay with an e-Visa is determined by the nationality of the traveler, with options for a single or multiple entry visa for 30, 60, or 90 days. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

Turkey Visa for Armenian Citizens

Armenians can now apply online for a Turkish visa. The Turkish government issued its first e-Visa in 2013. This is a travel document that visitors from more than 100 countries can get online and use to enter Turkey. Armenians with a Turkey e-Visa can enter the country. Armenians can apply for a visa to Turkey using the Turkish government's online application system. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and is intended to streamline the visa application process, saving passengers time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Armenian citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is valid for multiple entries for tourism and business travel. Armenians can visit Turkey multiple times within the validity period of 180 days. Each stay must not exceed 30 days. The application for Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is 100% electronic. Visitors can fill out the e-Visa application from their smartphone, laptop or other device.

Documents Required to get a Turkish Visa from Armenia



An Armenian passport valid for a minimum of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.

Turkey Visa for Bahamas Citizens

The Turkish government implemented the e-Visa program in 2013. The government-issued electronic permit allows foreign tourists to enter Turkey. Currently, residents of the Bahamas can apply for a Turkish visa online or in person at the Turkish Embassy in Nassau or other designated locations. Before visiting Turkey for tourism or business, apply for an e-Visa using the Turkey e-Visa online application system. It is available to citizens from approximately 100 countries, including the Bahamas. Upon entry, the Turkey visa is valid for 180 days and allows applicants to stay for up to 90 days with multiple entries. For Bahamians, there is only one type of visa available: the Turkey Tourist e-Visa. This e-Visa is for short-term tourism and business travel only. Bahamian citizens who require other types of visas, such as for example, those wishing to apply for work or student visas should apply to Turkish embassies or consulates in the Bahamas. Turkey online visa is the fastest and most convenient option for travelers. The application is 100% online and can be applied online in just a few minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF BAHAMAS



An original Bahamian passport valid for at least 1 month when entering Turkey, with two blank pages available for stamping.

Two passport-style photos with white background.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.