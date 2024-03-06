               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry Carries Out Search In Toplum TV Office


3/6/2024 9:39:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A police search has been carried out in the office of Toplum TV, Azernews reports, referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry's press service, police officers carried out operational search measures based on information received regarding the activities of a group of individuals.

The operations were conducted at the office situated at 98 B, Y.V. Chamanzaminli St., Narimanov district, as well as at other addresses.

Additional information will be provided soon.

