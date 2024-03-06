Not Answerable To Amit Shah But Only The People Of Maharashtra, Says NCP (SP)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Wednesday said that it was not answerable to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Home Minister Amit Shah -- a day after he criticised party leader Sharad Pawar.

The response of NCP (SP) by national spokesperson Clyde Crasto and chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase came after Amit Shah slammed Sharad Pawar, saying the "people of Maharashtra suffered him for 50 years", and questioned his contribution to the state.

"We do not owe an explanation of any kind to Amit Shah. Questioning what Pawar 'saheb' has done for the people of Maharashtra does not need to be answered or explained. The people of Maharashtra, and also the people of India know what Sharad Pawar has done for them in his 50 years of service towards them," Crasto said.

Condemning Amit Shah's remarks in Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Tapase pointed out Sharad Pawar's substantial contributions to nation-building, particularly his leadership in the agricultural revolution, compared with the current plight of farmers, plus his proactive involvement in the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Gujarat 2001 earthquake.

"Despite Gujarat and Centre having BJP governments then, a non-BJP Marathi leader like Sharad Pawar stepped forward to aid and reconstruct Gujarat, reflecting Maharashtra's cultural ethos of empathy and unity, epitomising the true essence of responsible leadership.

"Sharad Pawar's endeavours in disaster management garnered him recognition nationally and internationally, with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee publicly acknowledging his steadfast commitment to humanity," said Tapase.

Crasto claimed that from Amit Shah's "outburst", it was clear that "he and others from the BJP take the name of Sharad Pawar to get some free publicity".

He told Amit Shah that before pointing fingers at others, he and his party should look in the mirror and ask what they have done for the people of the country.

"All know that Sharad Pawar, in 50 years of his political career, actually 55 years, has served the people of Maharashtra and India, and the people are happy with him. So the BJP that has failed to give good governance, has no right to question Pawar," said Crasto.