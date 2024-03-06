Nikki Haley to withdraw from 2024 Republican presidential race

(MENAFN) Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor, will withdraw from the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, following Super Tuesday's primary results where she only won in Vermont, according to a source familiar with her plans.



Haley is set to make the official announcement at 10 a.m., effectively clearing the path for former President Donald Trump to secure the Republican nomination.



This move signals the beginning of the general election, as Trump and President Joe Biden take unofficial control of their respective parties after notable primary victories.



A source affiliated with the Haley campaign remarked that the “ball is in his court,” referring to the former leader.



Haley will not make an endorsement announcement on Wednesday, according to two individuals informed the news agency. Instead, she plans to urge Trump, who is nearing the required number of delegates for the GOP nomination, to garner the backing of Republicans and independent voters who previously supported her, one of the sources disclosed.



The news agency has forecasted a nearly complete victory for Trump in Tuesday's competitions, with significant victories in every state except Vermont, a blue state where Haley secured the delegates with a margin of over 4 percentage points, based on approximately 96% of the anticipated votes counted.



Selected as a member of Trump’s Cabinet from 2017 to 2018, Haley emerged as the initial significant Republican to initiate a challenge against the former president in February 2023.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107942389