Sara Suffers Minor Burn Injury During Film Promotions

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan, who has two films waiting for their releases 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak', suffered a minor burn injury on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video in which she can be seen talking about the injury amid her charged up promotional streak.

In the video, Sara can be seen sporting athleisure clothing, while getting ready in her vanity van. She also applied an ointment on her belly to relieve the effect of burn injury.

The actress said in the video, "Namaste Darshakon, Jab aap kar rahe ho 2 filmon ka promotion (When you are doing promotion of two films), there is bound to be some commotion."

The actress accidentally spilled hot coffee on her belly while busy with promotions.

Sara further mentioned in the video,“Ab kya karein jal gaya mera pet, ho gayi main late (what to do now, my belly is burnt, and I've got late), everybody has to wait."

The actress wrote in the caption:“Welcome to Sara ka Sara Radio. Aaj ki taaza khabbar I got burnt. Kya Kare lesson is learned. What can we say - bad bad luck. But kamsekam it's not Murder Mubarak."