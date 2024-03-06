(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE Team Emirates take control of Paris-Nice with TTT victory







McNulty moves into lead as Ayuso holds jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico ​

UAE Team Emirates powered to victory at a rain-hit stage 3 team time trial at Paris Nice in France today. The team put in an excellent ride and also avoided the rain to put Brandon McNulty into the race lead after completing the hilly 26 Auxerre course in a time of 31:23.

Finn Fisher-Black was first rider to cross the line with Jay Vine, Joao Almeida, and Brandon McNulty in close convoy. McNulty takes yellow while Fisher-Black takes the white jersey as best young rider. The team finished 15' ahead of second place Jayco-AlUla.

McNulty: 'We're super happy we won the stage and then I got the news I'd be in the leader's jersey which was a very nice surprise. It was a really heavy start with hilly roads and then the second half of the course was super-fast, some of the speeds were crazy.

I guess we were lucky to get in just before the rain started so that definitely played in our advantage. We have Joao here as our main leader for the week, but our team is just really strong in general. I was a bit sick after UAE Tour, so I don't know exactly how I'm going but we'll see tomorrow on the first mountain test.'

Meanwhile in Italy Juan Ayuso continues to lead Tirreno-Adriatico by 1' over Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) after a sprint stage won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck).





Paris Nice stage 3 results

1 Team Emirates 31:23

2 AlUla +15'

3.EF Education EasyPost +20'





Paris Nice GC after stage 3

1 McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) 8:48:53

2.Finn Fisher Black (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

4 Vine (UAE Team Emirates) s.t





Tirreno Adriatico GC after stage 2

1.Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) 4:43:31

2. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) +1'

3.Jonathan Milan (Lidl Trek) +12'



