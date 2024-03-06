Amiri Guard Commander Meets Turkiye's Gendarmerie General Command

Commander of the Amiri Guard H E Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met, at Barzan Camp yesterday, with Commander of Turkiye's Gendarmerie General Command Gen Arif Cetin, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations.

