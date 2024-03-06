Consul General Of Ukraine Meets With Ministers Of Defense And Employment Of Canada At Military Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Consul General of Ukraine Oleksandra Danyleika met with the Ministers of Defense and Employment of Canada in Edmonton, Canada.

Danyleika, reported on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A great meeting with Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair and Minister of Employment Randy Boyson at a military base where units are deployed to train Ukrainian military, including in such critical areas as demining, which will help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote.

The Consul General added that during his visit to the military base he talked to the military and thanked Minister Blair for the significant support provided by Canada to Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine for our common victory over the Russian evil.

"In his turn, the Minister assured that Canada will be with Ukraine as long as it is needed," noted Danyleika.

As reported, in February, Canada announced that it would purchase more than 800 modern drones for Ukraine, some of which will be delivered in a few weeks.