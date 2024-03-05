Umerov, Syrskyi Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs With Norwegian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed Ukraine's artillery and air defense needs with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"I briefed him about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly in artillery and air defense. We discussed ways to strengthen our dialogue, including expanding cooperation in the defense industry," Umerov said.

He thanked Norway for supporting Ukraine, especially in the areas of air defense and maritime security, and invited his Norwegian counterpart to visit Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to discuss the latest on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as the prospects of support for Ukraine from the United States and other partners.

