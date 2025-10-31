LG Sinha Urges Focus On Welfare, Not Statehood Speculation

Lt Governor addressing UT Diwas celebration at SKICC, Srinagar

Srinagar ​ ~ Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday dismissed what he called“unnecessary speculation” over the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, reiterating that the Union Home Minister has already clarified the sequence of steps ahead -“first delimitation, then assembly elections, and statehood at an appropriate time.”

Speaking at a function at the SKICC in Srinagar, Sinha said some people were trying to mislead the public despite the Centre's clear stance.“The Union Territory government already has sufficient powers, and those powers must be used for public welfare instead of spreading confusion,” he asserted.

“An aspirational J&K UT was born on 31st October 2019,” Sinha said, adding that the day marked the end of an era of fear, separatism, and discrimination, and the beginning of peace, development, and democratic participation. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,“historic milestones” had been achieved in infrastructure, governance, and social justice.

“Six years ago, history was made when laws framed by the Indian Parliament became applicable in J&K,” the LG said. He credited Sardar Patel for laying the foundation of national integration and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee for his vision of a united India.

He asserted that all forms of discrimination had been eliminated, paving the way for equality and social justice.“Even the President of India once had no authority over an inch of land here,” he remarked, recalling how past regimes had built“artificial walls” that deprived women and marginalized groups of their rights.

On political restoration, Sinha reaffirmed that both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have assured statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, following delimitation and assembly polls.