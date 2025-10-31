Abu Dhabi Hosts First Tokyo Tourism Promotion Event Showcasing The City's Blend Of Tradition And Innovation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB) held the“Tokyo Tokyo Old Meets New – Come Discover the Culture of Tokyo” event in Abu Dhabi, marking the city's first-ever Tokyo tourism and cultural promotion event.

The event was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo Governor, His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan; and His Excellency Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative presented Tokyo as a destination that“continuously creates new styles through the intersection of tradition and innovation, offering endless diversity and enjoyment.” Visitors in Abu Dhabi -where the football manga Captain Tsubasa (as known as Captain Majid) enjoys immense popularity-experienced Tokyo's culture through both pop culture and traditional art forms such as calligraphy and tea ceremony.

The event welcomed Mr. Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of Captain Tsubasa, who conducted a live drawing and talk session before an audience that included aspiring manga artists from Abu Dhabi. Mr. Takahashi shared insights about how his work reflects the culture and spirit of the city where he grew up, saying that“the landscapes and lifestyles of Tokyo are deeply embedded in the world of Captain Tsubasa.” Attendees watched intently as their beloved characters came to life before their eyes.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also took the stage to highlight Tokyo's global appeal and cultural dynamism, concluding her remarks with the message:

“We look forward to seeing you in TOKYO.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and TCVB plan to strengthen their tourism promotion efforts in Abu Dhabi and across the Middle East, regarded as one of the most promising and rapidly growing regions for future travelers to Japan.

