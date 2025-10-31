Russian Shelling Damages Substations Critical To Ukraine's Npps Operation - IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, claimed this in a statement.

“Separately, the IAEA has been informed of military activity in Ukraine early this morning that has led to damage to substations critical to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine. Following this, IAEA teams at both South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (SUNPP) and Khmelnitsky Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) have reported that each of the plants has lost access to one of their off-site power lines,” the statement reads.

In addition, the agency's team at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant reported that, at the request of the power system operator, the plant had reduced the power of two of its four power units.

“The dangers to nuclear safety continue to be very real and ever-present,” said Director General Grossi.“I once again call for maximum military restraint in the vicinity of nuclear facilities and full respect of the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety and security,” Grossi emphasized.

The IAEA also reported that efforts to repair the damaged 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 line at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are continuing, and additional damage to the line has been detected.

“During repair work to restore off-site power to the plant - ending a full month without external electricity - the IAEA confirmed the detection of additional damage to the back-up Ferosplavna-1 line located about 1.8 kilometres from the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant's switchyard,” the statement says.

Repair of damaged power lines begins at ZNPP - IAEA

According to Grossi, its restoration is“essential to improving the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Canada, during which they discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.