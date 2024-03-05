Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Set Target Of 2 Million Units By Year-End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian drone manufacturers are already capable of producing up to 150,000 units every month, and by the end of the year, they plan to manufacture a total of 2 million.

Deputy Minister for Strategic Industry Hanna Hvozdiar stated this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Everyone was struck by the President's comment about the possibility of domestically manufacturing a million drones, and many did not believe it for some reason. I can assure you that in terms of production, Ukraine is already well past a million. And I am sure that this year we will even reach a 2 million mark," said Hvozdiar.

She noted that, as of today, we are able to produce about 150,000 units of unmanned aerial vehicles at our own facilities, and with additional funding, output can be massively increased.

In total, about 200 domestic companies are involved in the sector, of which almost 60 have already been included in the state order.

"Also for this year, we have quite ambitious plans for the development of the market of drone components. So far, we have components that are not produced in Ukraine or get manufactured in insufficient quantities from imported raw materials. Therefore, we want to localize production of certain components, and to this end, we enter into alliances with international partners. The Ukrainian component market is large and has sufficient prospects as the market for drones is expanding," the deputy minister added.

As reported, Ukraine has already concluded five agreements on the joint production of weapons with the world's leading companies. This year, dozens more such joint ventures will be established.