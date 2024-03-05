Prince Ali Patronizes Youth Empowerment Film, Song Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Chair of the Royal Film Commission of Jordan, presided over an award ceremony for the fourth edition of the "Youth Empowerment Film and Song Competitions" on Monday evening at the King Hussein Business Park Theater.The event, themed "The Power of Resilience," organized by the "Mentor Arabia" Foundation in collaboration with the Royal Film Commission of Jordan, celebrated 20 talented young individuals aged 18-30 from various Arab countries who excelled in categories like Fiction Short Films, documentaries, entertainment films, and songs.In attendance were Her Royal Highness Princess Rym Ali and His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Ali, alongside Minister of Youth Muhammad Nabulsi. Four special prizes were also conferred upon young Palestinian talents under the theme "Mental Health of Youth."Concurrently, a symposium titled "Mental Health, Youth, Drama, and Songs," organized by the Foundation in partnership with Zain Jordan, featured discussions involving jury members.