AliExpress Introduces Affiliate Program to Connect Digital Creators in the GCC

(MENAFN- mslgroup) AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has announced the extension of its Affiliate Program to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar and State of Kuwait within the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC"). This program seeks to harness the power of social media and community influencers to create stronger connections between the marketplace and GCC consumers.

The AliExpress Affiliate Program is tailored to offer influencers from all over the world including the GCC an opportunity to engage with AliExpress' vast array of products and to share their experiences and special discounts with their dedicated followers.

Key features of the program include:

• A wealth of promo ideas and activities: Influencers will have access to over 150 million affiliated products and plenty of sales activities.

• Exclusive Discounts and Offers: Eligible influencers can offer their audiences exclusive discount codes and/or free products.

• Easy-to-use Tools: AliExpress provides influencers with easy-to-use tools so they can start promoting in just a few simple steps. With analytical statistics, influencers can adjust their strategy to earn higher commissions.

• Dedicated Support: A team from AliExpress will be specialized to support the influencers, aiming to establish a long-term collaboration with the influencers and ensure the influencers have what they need to succeed.

This program is set up to provide GCC consumers with more personalised and localised content, allowing them to discover products that resonate with local lifestyles and interests. Influencers passionate about telecom and electronics, beauty and fashion, fitness and outdoors, home decor, home appliances, auto accessories and others are welcomed to join this collaborative network.

AliExpress is committed to fostering a community where influencers can thrive and is excited to embark on this journey, bringing fresh and authentic content to the local consumers in the GCC.

Influencers interested in joining the AliExpress Affiliate Program can sign up via the dedicated portal on the AliExpress website: [#/home].





