French Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj-Chirag, Tressa-Gayatri Move Into Second Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, March 5 (IANS) Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday beat the Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in straight games to move into the next round at the French Open badminton tournament. The Indian double combine won 21-13, 24-22 in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event being played at Arena de la Chapelle in the French capital.
In women's doubles, the top Indian pair of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in hard-fought three games, 16-21, 21-19, 21-17 to reach Round 2.
In men's singles, Lakshya Sen will take on Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan while Priyanshu Rajawat will face top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark later in the day.
