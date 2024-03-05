Pratik Gandhi Shaved His Legs To Wear Saree In 'Madgaon Express'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is gearing up for his upcoming comedy film 'Madgaon Express', shared that he shaved his legs for a sequence in which he wears a saree, in the film.

The actor spoke with the media at a 5 star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday, on the occasion of the film's trailer launch.

The actor told the media: "Initially, it was a bit uncomfortable wearing a saree for my character. But then, with time, I got used to it. I even shaved my legs, so that I could wear the saree comfortably."

The sequence in question also features actor Divyenndu and sees them running wearing sports shoes and saree.

A glimpse of the sequence can be seen at the end of the film's trailer as well.

Talking about 'Madgaon Express', the film marks actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is set to debut in theatres on March 22.