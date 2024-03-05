               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Increases Natural Gas Imports From Turkmenistan


3/5/2024 2:43:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan imported a total of 1.51 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan for the entire year 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the data of the Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee, during the specified period, natural gas imports from Turkmenistan are 77 percent higher than in 2022 (857 million cubic meters).

In value terms, Azerbaijan's imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan for the whole of last year amounted to $218.22 million, which is 96.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022, when it amounted to $110.87 million.

Furthermore, in the whole of 2023, Azerbaijan purchased more than 2.33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from foreign countries for a total amount of $361.99 million.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the whole of 2023 reached $773.9 million, which is 44.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022 ($535.39 million).

MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107935163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search