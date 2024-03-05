Azerbaijan Increases Natural Gas Imports From Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan imported a total of 1.51 billion cubic meters of
natural gas from Turkmenistan for the entire year 2023, Azernews reports.
According to the data of the Azerbaijan's State Statistical
Committee, during the specified period, natural gas imports from
Turkmenistan are 77 percent higher than in 2022 (857 million cubic
meters).
In value terms, Azerbaijan's imports of natural gas from
Turkmenistan for the whole of last year amounted to $218.22
million, which is 96.8 percent more than in the same period of
2022, when it amounted to $110.87 million.
Furthermore, in the whole of 2023, Azerbaijan purchased more
than 2.33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from foreign
countries for a total amount of $361.99 million.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan for the whole of 2023 reached $773.9 million, which is
44.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022 ($535.39
million).
