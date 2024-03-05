Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S Joins USISPF Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-governmental and nonprofit organisation, on Tuesday said that Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar S has joined its Board of Directors.

Kumar is also a member of the Board of Directors of TransUnion and the US Chamber of Commerce. He is also on the board of governors of the New York Academy of Sciences, the organisation said.

"I am honoured to join the USISPF Board of Directors. At Cognizant, I have the honour of leading an American company which is India's second-largest employer among multinationals," Kumar said in a statement.

"Seventy per cent of our nearly 350,000 employees live in India, and I believe that their work is the critical cog on the tech talent wheel that will help drive economic success for both countries," he added.

Since taking over in January 2023, Kumar's focus at Cognizant has been on ensuring sustainable growth and prioritising long-term shareholder value, the organisation said.

"At USISPF, our ethos is building stronger bridges between the US and India, and the services sector, particularly IT, with the export of IT services remains, one of India's flagship contributions to the US tech economy," said USISPF President and CEO, Dr Mukesh Aghi.

"India's robust tech talent remains pivotal in fortifying and expanding the tech sector within the US," he added.