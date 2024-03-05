United States Biosensors Market Trends, Demand, Size, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Biosensors Market Report by Product (Wearable Biosensors, Non-Wearable Biosensors), Technology (Electrochemical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Piezoelectric Biosensors, Thermal Biosensors, Nanomechanical Biosensors, and Others), Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Blood Gas Analysis, Pregnancy Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectious Disease Testing, and Others), End Use (Point of Care Testing, Home Healthcare Diagnostics, Research Laboratories, Security and Biodefense, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, United States biosensors market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

8.41% during

2024-2032.

Biosensors are analytical devices that combine a biological component with a physicochemical detector to detect and quantify specific biological substances. They can be integrated into automated systems, reducing the need for manual intervention while increasing efficiency. They can be tailored to detect a wide range of analytes, including biomolecules, pathogens, toxins, and environmental pollutants. They are designed to convert a biological response into an electrical, optical, or thermal signal that can be measured and analyzed. They offer various advantages, such as rapid detection, high sensitivity, and specificity, making them valuable tools in various fields. They exhibit long-term stability, allowing for continuous monitoring over extended periods without significant degradation in performance. As they enable continuous or near-real-time monitoring of analyte and provide valuable data for dynamic processes and systems, the demand for biosensors is rising in the United States.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-biosensors-market/requestsample

United States Biosensors Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the escalating demand for biosensors in wearable devices to enable continuous monitoring of vital signs and health parameters represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively in the United States. Additionally, the increasing adoption of biosensors for food safety testing is propelling the growth of the market in the country. Apart from this, the growing demand for biosensors due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer, among the masses in the US is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the increasing need for biosensors for molecular diagnostics and targeted therapies is bolstering the market growth. In line with this, advancements in biosensor technology, including miniaturization, improved sensitivity, and enhanced connectivity, are strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of biosensors for point-of-care testing for immediate diagnosis and treatment decisions is providing lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the country. In addition, the increasing demand for portable and user-friendly biosensors that enable patients to monitor their health conditions outside clinical settings is contributing to the market growth in the US.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Wearable Biosensors Non-Wearable Biosensors

Technology Insights:



Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors Other

Application Insights:



Blood Glucose Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Blood Gas Analysis

Pregnancy Testing

Drug Discovery

Infectious Disease Testing Others

End Use Insights:



Point of Care Testing

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

Research Laboratories

Security and Biodefense Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163