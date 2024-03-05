Rice Noodles Market Growth, Demand, Trends And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Rice Noodles Market Report by Cooking Method (Instant, Conventional), Product (Vermicelli, Stick, Wide, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global rice noodles market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.69% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-noodles-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Rice Noodles Industry:

Convenience and Versatility:

The rising consumption of rice noodles due to their enhanced convenience and versatility is supporting the market growth. These noodles offer a quick and easy meal solution, with shorter cooking times as compared to traditional wheat-based noodles. Their versatility allows for various culinary applications, ranging from stir-fries to soups and salads, making them a go-to ingredient for individuals with busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules seeking convenient meal options. Additionally, the increasing need for ready-to-eat (RTE) and instant rice noodle products for hassle-free meal solutions is bolstering the market growth.

Dietary Restrictions:

The increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and allergies among the masses worldwide is propelling the market growth. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware about their dietary needs and preferences and actively seeking alternatives that accommodate their restrictions without compromising taste or convenience. Besides this, rice noodles are naturally gluten-free and suitable for various dietary requirements, making them a favored option among individuals with specific dietary restrictions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of rice noodles due to changing preferences of individuals is impelling the market growth.

Rising Health Consciousness Among Individuals:

The increasing focus on health and wellness among individuals is bolstering the market growth. Consumers are preferring healthier food choices that have lower fat content. In addition, rice noodles are primarily made from rice flour, which is a complex carbohydrate and provides sustained energy release while regulating blood sugar levels. Furthermore, rising preferences for whole and minimally processed food items among health-conscious consumers are propelling the market growth. There is an increase in the demand for rice noodle dishes for their perceived freshness and lighter feel as compared to heavier or more calorie-dense alternatives.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Rice Noodles Industry:



Annie Chun's Inc. (CJ CheilJedang)

JFC International Inc. (Kikkoman)

Lotus Foods Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Nasoya Foods USA LLC (Pulmuone Foods Co. Ltd.)

Natural Earth Products Inc.

Nona Lim LLC.

Nongshim Co. Ltd.

Roland Foods LLC

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited Ying Yong Food Products.

Rice Noodles Market Report Segmentation:

By Cooking Method:



Instant Conventional

Conventional represents the largest segment as it requires basic kitchen equipment and ingredients.

By Product:



Vermicelli

Stick

Wide Others

Stick holds the biggest market share on account of its versatile and easy to prepare nature.



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share due to the wide variety of products in one place.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the rice noodles market, which can be attributed to the rising number of restaurants and cafes.



Global Rice Noodles Market Trends:

Manufacturers are introducing new varieties of rice noodles, such as flavored rice noodles, organic options, and RTE or instant rice noodle products, to attract a wide range of individuals across the globe. In addition, people are willing to spend more on premium and specialty food products, including higher-quality rice noodles made from authentic ingredients.

In line with this, rice noodles are considered as a healthier alternative to other types of noodles due to their lower fat content and gluten-free nature. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly opting for rice noodles as part of a balanced diet.



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163